Wellington’s councils collaborate for Plastic Free July

Councils from across the region have joined forces to take a combined approach to reducing plastic waste this July.

Plastic Free July is an annual campaign to reduce the amount of plastic waste we produce by encouraging people and business to use sustainable alternatives whenever possible.

This Plastic Free July is particularly important as it’s the first time the region’s Councils are working together on a single campaign through Let’s Sort Out Waste.

Let’s Sort Out Waste is a waste-minimisation campaign, launched by the Hutt Valley Councils in 2019, that now brings Upper Hutt, Hutt City, Masterton, Carterton, South Wairarapa, Kāpiti Coast, Porirua, and Wellington City councils together in partnership.

This year Plastic Free July will be suggesting some great alternatives to products made of plastic. There is even a competition to win prize packs to help you achieve your plastic free goals.

To raise the profile of Let’s Sort Out Waste the campaign has been given its own dedicated Content Writer, Florence Vandevondele.

Ms Vandevondele said Plastic Free July was an important step in the region’s waste minimisation journey.

“Working for Let’s Sort Out Waste has made me realise how many of us are already on a journey to waste minimisation with easy, creative and practical solutions.

“By sharing inspirational stories, tips, and solutions during Plastic Free July, we hope to inspire even more people.”

The competition can be entered on the campaign website: http://www.sortwaste.nz/plasticfreejuly.

The website is also the focal point for empowering people and organisations throughout our communities to reduce waste.

The website hosts popular ‘Tips and Tricks’ on how to reduce waste at home, at work, at an event, and when you travel. It includes useful links to local shops and organisations that can help reduce waste.

The ‘Get Inspired’ section tells the stories of individuals, companies, and organisations that offer solutions to specific waste-minimisation challenges.

People and business across the Wellington Region are once again being encouraged to find sustainable alternatives to plastic this Plastic Free July.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url