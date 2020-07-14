Burst main and leaky hydrant cut water (twice) to homes in Newlands

News from Wellington Water

This morning crews responded to a burst main in Newlands Road. This has been repaired, however as part of the flushing process following the repair a leak in a hydrant was discovered.

In order to repair this leak, we need to isolate the main again to make the repair. This means water will be off while repairs are made, and is expected to be back on at 1.30pm.

Some properties may still have water but have a lack of pressure.

Once water is restored, the pressure should return to normal.

The team will have bottled water outside 64 Newlands Road as well as a tanker driving around the impacted areas.