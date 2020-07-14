Kapiti builder is new chair of NZ Certified Builders Assn

Press Release – Certified Builders of New Zealand

NZ Certified Builders Association (NZCB) announces the appointment of Kapiti Coast builder Mike Craig as its new Board Chair, succeeding professional director Kevin Sceats who has stepped down due to family reasons after two years in the role. Mr Craig was previously Vice Chair of the Board, and has been replaced in that role by member-builder and incumbent Board member Ian Chamberlain.

NZCB’s Chief Executive, Grant Florence, said their leadership of the trade association comes at a critical time for the industry as it recovers from the economic impacts of Covid-19.

“Our member builders are typically from small to medium-sized building firms that focus on residential and light commercial building work and face ongoing risk from the possible decline in consumer confidence driven by recent events.

“As builders for over 35 years and small business owners themselves, Mike and Ian bring strong representation of Member interests, alongside their governance skills from their respective tenure on the NZCB Board and other governance roles,” said Mr Florence.

Mike Craig has worked as a builder since gaining his carpentry qualification in 1984 and now owns his own building firm based on the Kapiti Coast. He was a foundation member of NZCB on its formation in 1998 and has been on the Board for the past seven years, the last two of which he held the role of Vice Chair. Mike has also been a member of the BRANZ Building Research Advisory Council.

Ian Chamberlain, who succeeds Mike as Vice Chair, has been on NZCB’s Board for the last year, having previously been the Association’s Taupo Regional President (2010-2014) and Vice-President (2017-2019). He is also involved with the Building Officials Institute of NZ (BOINZ) and is passionate about youth development through his roles on the Boards of Lake Taupo Rotary and Taupo Pathways.

The wider NZCB Board supporting Mr Craig and Mr Chamberlain in their new roles includes two other elected NZCB members and Independent Director, Tricia Indo, who brings an external, consumer perspective as well as extensive governance experience.

