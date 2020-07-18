by Lindsay Shelton

The rumours are true. For ages, people have been telling me that the city council has been talking to developers about privatising the Central Library building. Each time, I’ve responded with doubt. But this week the plan has become public – and Councillor Fitzsimons who heads the council’s library portfolio says the news has surprised her.

The “Statement of Proposal” for next Tuesday’s council meeting reveals that staff are planning to invite developers to make offers to strengthen or rebuild the Central Library:

The Council has an obligation to be prudential and open to alternative approaches to funding Council projects. There is an opportunity to explore the potential for the development community to assist with this project and thereby deliver benefits to the City. For example, a developer may be willing to purchase the existing Library building, remediate it and lease Council the space required for a Central Library. This would allow Council to have a more flexible arrangement for the Library space and free up funding for other Council projects.

… Officers will prepare an Expression of Interest, supported by a design brief, to explore what this sector of the community thinks about the options presented and how they may be able to contribute. This does not commit Council to any particular course of action, but it is an opportunity to explore any potential benefits. The results of this work will be reported back to Council in October.

In a DomPost report by Damian George, we learn:

City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, who holds the libraries portfolio, said … she was surprised the council was considering privatising the library as an alternative funding option.

And more.

“Suggestions to privatise the building are completely at odds with the role of public libraries as social infrastructure in our city and I will be strongly opposing,” Fitzsimons said. She also questioned the timeline for [demolishing and rebuilding] a new library, with attempts to demolish the current building likely to result in “lengthy and expensive litigation”.

Her colleague, Cr Rebecca Matthews, also opposes the privatisation plan. She wrote in a tweet:

I have zero interest in privatising our central library, or cooking up some deal with developers. Libraries are a public good. I have fought privatisation my whole life and not about to stop now.

I’m told that discussions on demolition to be followed by construction of a privately-owned new building on the publically-owned site of the Central Library were started during the term of the now-departed chief executive Kevin Lavery. It seems they have been kept alive by his successor. Without any involvement from our elected representatives.

As Dave Armstrong pointed out this week, council staff seem to be looking for a public/private partnership. And with such discussions having started some years ago, it’s also likely that developers with inside information (does the council have a record of working with favoured developers?) will have already begun to plan the maximum use that they could get from being encouraged to rebuild on the Library site.