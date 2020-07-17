Wellington Scoop
Network

Burst water main on SH1 at Mana

July 17, 2020Business, Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

Wellington.Scoop
A burst water main this morning blocked one lane on SH1 on the Mana Esplanade at the Acheron Road intersection.

Wellington Water said there is no interruption to the water supply to residents as a result of this leakage. Contractors will start work at 7pm and work through the night.

NZTA said drivers should expect delays during the evening peak. But later it said all lanes would remain open for peak traffic.

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: