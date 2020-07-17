Burst water main on SH1 at Mana

Wellington.Scoop

A burst water main this morning blocked one lane on SH1 on the Mana Esplanade at the Acheron Road intersection.

Wellington Water said there is no interruption to the water supply to residents as a result of this leakage. Contractors will start work at 7pm and work through the night.

NZTA said drivers should expect delays during the evening peak. But later it said all lanes would remain open for peak traffic.

The centre lane of State Highway one remains closed outside the Sandbar Pub & Restaurant. For further traffic information and updates, please visit NZTA. Thank you for your patience and we apologise for the inconvenience. https://t.co/UgOZw12Bl4 — Wellington Water (@WgtnWaterNZ) July 16, 2020