Strathmore Park Community Centre getting a facelift

The Strathmore Park Community Centre is being strengthened and refreshed to continue its 50 year tradition of being the beating heart of the neighbourhood.

A community meeting will be held at the Centre, 108 Strathmore Avenue, on Saturday 25 July at 10am to discuss the plans.

The original planned upgrade for 2021 has a budget of $1.2 million which was set aside in the 2012 Long Term Plan. As well as a general refresh, the renovation will include corrective work such as work on the underfloor to raise its New Building Standard (NBS) percentage, an updated kitchen and the addition of drainage along the hillside of the building.

Motukairangi/Eastern Ward Councillor and Deputy Mayor Sarah Free says current funding to the Strathmore Park Community Centre Trust will continue, and the Council will support the Trust with any extra costs related to the renovations.

“We know how important the Strathmore Community Centre is to local residents, and how much happens there, from education and training sessions to craft groups and drop-in morning teas.

“It’s exciting to be able to deliver a much anticipated upgrade to this busy centre, and Council is committed to working with the Trust to find alternative ways to deliver services for the community while the upcoming closure is in place and the work is being done. We do encourage anyone who is interested to come along to the community meeting to find out more about what is planned.”

Strathmore Park Community Centre Trust chair Simon Bowden confirms the Trust is committed to supporting the local community and minimising disruption to services.

“For many, 108 Strathmore Ave has always been the heart of our community. Starting life as a workshop around 70 years ago, and a community facility for 50 years, it is a place where we meet, learn, grow, support, share and have kai together.

“We are pleased with the planned renovation for the centre, and thank centre users for providing information to support our contributions to the design process. The Strathmore Park Community Centre Trust is particularly pleased that the centre will have a new kitchen and other developments to make it easier and more enjoyable to use, along with increasing the building’s earthquake code.

“While the building will be closed for construction for some months from early 2021, we will find creative ways to continue to be together, including utilising our centre in Raukawa St. We are grateful for the support and guidance from Wellington City Council and for the support of the community through the upgrade process.”

A public meeting will be held at the Strathmore Community Centre at 10am on Saturday 25 July to discuss the renovations.

