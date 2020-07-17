100 Up For Jemma Robertson

Press Release – Wellington United

Wellington United Diamonds game against North Wellington on Saturday will see Jemma Robertson make her 100th appearance for the club. She is the fourth Woman to achieve this feat joining Sandy Cumpstone, Sarah Alder and her sister Michaela Robertson.

Jemma’s interest in football came from a very early age when she and her sister, Michaela, would watch their Dad Tim playing, he then got them into playing for Petone juniors where they played in the mixed grades. Tim tragically passed away at half time while playing a game in 2018. He was the major influence on Jemma’s football career,

“he used to stand on the sideline and shout at me, but I’d always shout back at him! He taught me the hunger and desire to win”

Michaela had joined Wellington United and when they were short of players for a game she suggested that she get her younger sister to come along telling the team that she was faster than she was! So Jemma joined Wellington United in 2014 and hasn’t looked back since.

An extremely versatile player, even after 100 games she isn’t sure where her best position is, saying “

I just play where the coach tells me to play”.

She started her career as a right back but in more recent years has been used in a more forward position either up front or on the wing. She has become a prolific striker, scoring 71 goals in her 100 games. This season is a good example, she is currently the teams leading goalscorer with seven goals, despite this she has started the last two games at right back where nothing has got past her.

Wellington United Diamonds coach Maika Ruyter-Hooley says “

We are so lucky to have Jemma in the Diamonds family as she reaches her 100th game. Jemma is a role model to the other girls with her work ethic, passion and hunger to win goals and tackles. She is such an asset to the team as she can play several positions to a high quality.”

Wellington United director of football, Guillermo Schiltenwolf, said

“Jemma is the third Diamond player, in the last two years, to reach 100 games for the club, and hopefully she won’t the last one in 2020. I’m proud of Jemma’s achievement and I’m also very grateful for what she has done for the club. Now her goal is to reach the 100 goals mark. Well done Jemma”

While often overshadowed by her sister Michaela, it doesn’t bother Jemma, as they have a very close relationship and she says its great to play alongside her as she find her very easy to read. She does admit that since Michaela has been spending less time with the Diamonds due to her involvement in the Football Ferns, that she has started to come out of her shell and find her own style a lot more.

Jemma has also played 15 games and scored two goals for the Capital National Women’s League (NWL) team and was named in the NWL team of the year in 2019. She is happy with where she is at in football and says she’s enjoying it and will continue to play as long as she’s finding it fun. At just 22 years of age we reckon she’s got at least another 100 games in her. Congratulations Jemma.

Jemma Robertson

100 Appearances, 71 goals

HONOURS

Women’s Central League \ W-League 2016, 2018, 2019

Kelly Cup 2018

REPRESENTATIVE HONOURS

Capital Football National Women’s League

NWL Team of the year 2019

