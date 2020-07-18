Burst main (another) cuts water supplies in Brooklyn

Wellington.Scoop

A major water leak has been reported in Brooklyn.

Wellington Water crew is at the site in Mitchell Street.

The mains have been turned off to enable repairs.

This water outage is also affecting some surrounding streets at the suth end of Mitchell Street.

There is nothing on the website of Wellington Water about the leak in Brooklyn. The information was tweeted by the Wellington City Council, which explained that “major leak” is “terminology we use in-house to describe a leak which requires urgent same-day attention.”

