From hotel isolation, returnees send gift to school across the road

News from Te Aro School (via Facebook)

Te Aro School has just received a very unexpected and generous koha. The gift has been made by the 95 recent returning NZ citizens and residents who spent their 14 day isolation at the Grand Mercure, across the road from the school.

The returnees expressed their gratitude for our students’ welcome home messages and for their art work.

Our thanks go out to you for this very kind koha. We hope you are all settling back into life in Aotearoa.

He aroha whakatõ,

he aroha puta mai

If kindness is sown, then kindness you shall receive.