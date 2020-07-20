Worse for pedestrians, easier for cars – a wrong decision for Hataitai

by Mike Mellor

The Wellington City Council is proposing to build a mountable roundabout at the intersection at Hataitai’s shopping centre, which it says will increase pedestrian safety – but it provides no information to support this. The new layout will in fact make things harder for pedestrians (who will have to walk out of their way to get to the re-positioned crossings) and easier for vehicles.

This will tend to mean fewer people walking in the suburb’s shopping centre and more cars driving through it, precisely the opposite of what gives a shopping centre vitality. It is also the opposite of the WCC’s transport hierarchy – which puts people on foot first, recognising that people walk (not drive) into shops, that many will cross the road getting there and that many will not be driving (particularly at a busy transport hub like Hataitai).

WCC lists the 15 options it considered in a presentation it made last month to the Hataitai Residents’ Association.

It ranked them, and then did a benefit/cost analysis of three: a mountable roundabout (ranked 1); traffic lights with parallel crossings (ranked 2=); and traffic lights with an exclusive pedestrian phase (ranked 15, and last). How it chose these three is not stated, but in all of these options pedestrians end up worse off than they are currently. Apparently the council did not analyse any option that showed increased pedestrian benefit, or even ones with results no worse than now.

One way of improving pedestrian safety and convenience is to put pedestrian crossings on platforms at footpath level, giving a level walk across and creating a low speed bump – not a particular traffic issue when they are well designed and traffic should be moving slowly anyway, as close by this intersection.

But despite the professed concern for pedestrian safety, WCC says that such platforms are not “necessary” on three of the legs, just on Hataitai Road.

A development of crossing platforms would be to put the whole intersection on a platform, and that option was the other one ranked 2= – but for some reason it never got to the benefit/cost analysis stage, being overlooked in favour of no. 15.

So what should the WCC do?

The proposal makes little sense, but combining it with a raised table looks as if it would give improved benefits while still being affordable. Alternatively, the council could just focus on pedestrian safety and improve the existing crossings, preferably with platforms. Benefit/cost analysis of these two options would be useful – and all options that make pedestrians worse off should be discarded.

Fewer people and more cars makes no sense whatever.

Submissions close this Friday.