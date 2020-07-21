Debate on Central Library, after councillors told to keep quiet

Wellington.Scoop

The Wellington City Council meets this morning to take decisions about strengthening the Central Library, after a report that councillors received an email from the Mayor telling them not to express opinions about the Library.

The DomPost reports that it was sent a copy of the mayor’s email by Councillors Jill Day and Rebecca Matthews.

But then came a letter from law firm Simpson Grierson:

The Council requires you immediately to delete the email including any and all copies you have, either soft copy and hard copy format and included in your deleted items, and to confirm to us that you have done so.

Following the requirements of the legal letter, the DomPost has not published the mayoral email. However it did report comments from the councillors who had sent it:

“We are releasing this document because we don’t believe Wellingtonians want their councillors silenced,” a joint statement from Day and Matthews said. “We are confident that we are entitled to release this document and believe we had a duty to do so in the public interest. “We are doing so in part because we do not wish to feel intimidated about commenting on the central library. Especially when it comes to an issue as important as their central library, residents should be able to hear what their local representatives think. “ … We value the advice of our staff, but it is also our right and our duty as elected councillors to question it. Do ratepayers want to be paying for advice to stop us from talking?”

The DomPost reports that the mayoral email took exception to reported remarks by councillor Fleur Fitzsimons’ questioning why council staff had put forward the most-expensive, $200 million option, which had earlier been voted down by council. Cr Fitzsimons has the library portfolio.

At today’s meeting, Cr Fitzsimons wanted to table a different legal opinion saying her opinions could be freely expressed, but this was ruled out – with the mayor saying the subject could be covered at a later date. However the DomPost then reported:

The legal advice she attempted to table said her comments were in line with Local Government Act (LGA) obligations, which required councillors to be open and transparent about council decisions. “Far from breaching these obligations, public expression of concerns about the processes following council decisions would appear to uphold the principle of openness and transparency, and present an example of the council seeking to ensure that the relationship between elected members and management is understood,” lawyer Graeme Edgeler said. Edgeler also expressed surprise the council had sought legal advice over Fitzsimons’ comments, describing the move as “unexpected”. The LGA also requires councillors to keep an open mind, but that did not prevent them expressing an opinion, Edgeler said. “The requirement is to have an open mind, not an empty mind.”

Wellington.Scoop has reported Cr Fitzsimons’ opinions in its coverage of the issue here and here. Councillors’ opinions have also been widely reported from an earlier meeting of the council where the Central Library was discussed. And the mayor himself, in an opinion piece published yesterday by Wellington.Scoop, acknowledged that there are a variety of possibilities being discussed – “every option has its pluses and minuses,” he wrote.

The council meeting can be viewed online here.