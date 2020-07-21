$200m strengthening for Central Library, with base isolators, preferred by councillors

Wellington.Scoop

After a debate of more than two hours, Wellington city councillors today voted that their “preferred option” for the Central Library is the $200m plan (option C) to strengthen the building using base isolators. This option, with four others, will now be part of two months of consultation, to see if residents and ratepayers agree. Councillors also voted today to keep the Library in council ownership.

A move by Cr Fleur Fitzsimons to have the cheapest plan (option A) chosen as the preferred option was defeated. She said a spend of $200m was unrealistic at a time when the city was facing many other challenges. The cheapest option would also reopen the Library more quickly than the other proposals. But Cr Diane Calvert said this plan would bring the Library to only 49% of NBS “and you can’t sell apartments at 40%.”

A move to have the mid-price plan (option B) chosen was also defeated.

A move by Cr Calvert to have the Central Library demolished and rebuilt as the preferred option failed to get majority support. “When we decide what the new library service will be, then a new building will best fit this – it could be ten storeys to provide for council offices,” said Cr Calvert.

Cr Jill Day said the council would “end up in court if we want to demolish the Library.” She could not support demolition of a building that was only 30 years old. Cr Iona Pannett agreed, saying the Central Library was an iconic building, and the work of one of the city’s greatest architects. Cr Jenny COndie, who supported the Calvert motion, said consultation would show “if heritage people are a vocal minority.”

Councillors also voted today that council ownership of the Library building will be maintained, regardless of the final choice for strengthening. They supported an amendment from Cr Day that any discussions with the construction industry would be done “while maintaining council ownership of the building”. “Civic Square is about the people and we need to make sure that the people feel ownership in that,” she said.

Cr Rebecca Matthews said the possibility of privatising the building needed to be ruled out. Cr Teri O’Neill said: “It would be insidious to privatise the heart of the city.”

Councillors spoke against developers being given a favoured position in the consultation process. “It must be a public consultation,” said Cr Pannett, “including librarians.”

The $200m preferred option supported by councillors today was recommended by council staff.