Porirua man charged with manslaughter of 3-month-old baby

July 21, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

A 23-year-old Porirua man is facing two new charges in relation to the death of a three-month-old girl in Porirua on 13 November 2018.

The man appeared in Wellington District Court today charged with manslaughter and wounding with reckless disregard.

The charges follow a lengthy and challenging investigation and it’s the investigators’ dedication and tenacity that helped bring the alleged offender before the court.

This has been a tragic and emotional time for the family involved and Police would like to acknowledge their patience and support as we bring this case toward a resolution.

As the matter is before the court, Police are not in a position to comment further.

