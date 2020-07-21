Porirua man charged with manslaughter of 3-month-old baby
News from NZ Police
A 23-year-old Porirua man is facing two new charges in relation to the death of a three-month-old girl in Porirua on 13 November 2018.
The man appeared in Wellington District Court today charged with manslaughter and wounding with reckless disregard.
The charges follow a lengthy and challenging investigation and it’s the investigators’ dedication and tenacity that helped bring the alleged offender before the court.
This has been a tragic and emotional time for the family involved and Police would like to acknowledge their patience and support as we bring this case toward a resolution.
As the matter is before the court, Police are not in a position to comment further.
