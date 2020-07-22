Wellington Scoop
After death of cyclist on SH2, man charged with dangerous driving causing death

July 22, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

News from NZ Police
A 47-year-old Wellington man has been charged in relation to the death of cyclist Brent Norriss in February. The man is charged with dangerous driving causing death.

Mr Norriss was riding his bike on State Highway 2 between Wellington and Petone on 3 February, when he was struck by a van.

The man charged will appear in Hutt Valley District Court on 30 July.

