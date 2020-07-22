Tenth day of hunger strike by climate change campaigner

Wellington.Scoop

Father of 3 from Christchurch David Goldberg is now on day 10 of a hunger strike in front of Parliament in Wellington. He is starting to feel the effects of 10 days without food, but is intent on continuing for three full weeks.

His demand is simple: for all parties of government to recognize the science behind the climate emergency and act accordingly in a manner that is fair and kind.

“We are in a unique position following the covid crisis economic upheaval. Many are disenfranchised. There is no better time than now to create the green jobs that will support everyone as Aoteoroa transitions to a carbon neutral, sustainable society. During this stressful time, people need this message of hope for their immediate and long term future.

“The laws of physics do not bend to partisanship. Climate science is real whether political leaders choose to believe it or not. There is no time left for debate; therefore, this hunger strike is a call to action for all citizens to demand better and for all leaders to acknowledge the science and start working together to act now and act fast.”

Read more

Our first two weeks outside Parliament