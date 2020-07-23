Celebrity puppy rides Plimmerton train to become a guide dog

Press Release – Greater Wellington Regional Council







This week, a train from Plimmerton to Mana station featured a Blind and Low Vision NZ guide dog puppy from the popular program Dog Squad: Puppy School.

The television show follows the training of agency puppies throughout Aotearoa from Police, Corrections, Biosecurity New Zealand, Mobility and Blind and Low Vision NZ guide dogs.

Scott Gallacher, General Manager of Metlink says with the series following Mobility and Blind Foundation guide dogs, it’s only fitting that these puppies take a ride on Greater Wellington trains which are equipped to support and enable our region’s diverse range of customers.

“Along with our staff who are trained to help people with accessibility challenges, Wellington train station recently introduced a passenger information system that has better visibility and improved customer information.

“A giant LED jumbotron screen is at the centre of the improvements, this shows train departures as well important safety information. We’ve also provided new entrance displays, improved audio announcements, a wifi hearing loop, double sided colour signs on platforms and designated bus replacement signs.

“Service, guide and mobility dogs are always welcome on our services and it’s awesome to see our trains are useful in their training and development.”

Greenstone production manager, Jacquie Snyman says, “The series follows Aiden who is a trainee Blind and Low Vision NZ guide dog who is doing a routine train ride to get him familiar and desensitized to busy environments with lots of sights, sounds and people.”

“Riding the train is a really important factor in their training so that one day they can help guide a visually impaired client with little to no issues.”

For more information about accessibility on Wellington Region’s public transport check out: https://www.metlink.org.nz/getting-around/accessibility-guide/

