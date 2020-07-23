Wellingtonians share $600,000 from Lotto’s Strike Four

News from Lotto

Two Wellington people have shared a $600,000 win with Strike Four this month.

One of the winners turned his bonus line into a $300,000 boost to his bank account.

“I won a bonus line of Strike a few weeks ago and only remembered that I had it just before the draw. Something stopped me from playing it last weekend – maybe it was fate!” he said.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, had been going about his weekly routine of reading the Sunday paper when he found out that he had the winning ticket.

“I was reading the paper as usual and I decided to check my numbers. As I was going through them, I started ticking them off – I ticked off one number…and then another…they just kept appearing one by one the same as on my ticket,” said the winner.

Not quite believing his luck, the Wellingtonian headed to his local Lotto shop to check his ticket.

“I wasn’t convinced that I’d won until I went to the store and the lady at the Lotto counter confirmed it – now I’m absolutely elated! I never thought this would happen to me,” said the winner.

With the win confirmed, the man is taking some time to think about what to do with his unexpected windfall.

“I have a couple of projects around the house that need doing, so first on the list are renovations. Other than that – I would love to go travelling but that will have to wait, I think.”

The other winner, a Wellington woman who also wishes to remain anonymous, usually only plays on Wednesdays but decided to try her luck by playing on a Saturday instead. Taking the chance certainly paid off when she scored $300,000.

“I’m feeling really good about the win. I was so surprised – I never expected to win that much!” said the woman.

The winning tickets were sold at Pak N Save Kilbirnie and Kirby’s Candies Spark Central for the Lotto draw on Saturday 11 July.