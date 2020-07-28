TedxWellington getting council money for “biggest” event next year

Press Release – TEDxWellington

The Wellington City Council have said yes to our application to them for funding as part of the Covid-19 Tipu Toa: Build Back Better / City Recovery Fund Recovery Fund.

The TEDxWellington team shared a collective cheer when the good news arrived this week, knowing just how much this support means for our local community.

Thank you Wellington City Council – you’ve always supported us in some way, whether it was through Venue Subsidy or our Mayor hosting an evening of celebration for our local speakers, volunteers, sponsors & partners. This is a great acknowledgement from you for what we’ve been doing over the years here in Wellington.

This means we can offer affordable price tickets for everyone and present our biggest TEDxWellington event ever, in the first half of 2021.

Watch this space for more news coming soon re. Dates, Venue, & Theme

In short, we asked the council for $30,000 to help cover the costs of venue hire. This financial contribution is going to significantly reduce our dependence on ticket sales and ultimately make our event more accessible to you all. As part of our commitment to TEDxWellington being an open, equitable event for all of Wellington, we want to be able to give everybody the opportunity to attend. We’ll be live streaming it as well.

With Covid-19 cancelling our 2020 event, we have set our sights on the first half of 2021, when we plan to host the largest TEDxWellington event yet.

Looking at what’s happening on the world stage, we can all agree that New Zealand has escaped the worst of Covid-19, but there is no denying the significant impact.

In response to the disruption and subsequent economic faIn response to the disruption and subsequent economic fallout, the Wellington City Council put together the Covid19 City Recovery Fund, with a focus on revitalising the city’s economic activity.

“Specifically, supported initiatives will re-create, create or retain jobs, support and invigorate the arts, culture and hospitality sectors, support Wellington as a domestic tourist destination, support innovation & economic recovery in key target sectors, and positively contribute to the Wellington’s GDP and enhance our global reputation as a good place to do business.”*

*Extract from Covid19 City Recovery Fund

TEDxWellington is an event that is uniquely placed to amplify the stories of the region to a global audience whilst offering an opportunity for the city to come together

With nearly 2000 people in attendance, the 2021 event will be a superb chance for the city council to engage with its residents during the breakouts

We’ve had 7 sell-out TEDxWellington events (including 11 Salons)

There have been 2,100 attendees to the main events, another 1,100 at the Salons and a further 13,000+ livestream attendees

20% of attendees are from outside of Wellington

The videos of the TEDxWellington talks are approaching nearly 1 million youtube views

150+ volunteers have been involved with us over the years gaining unique and valuable event experience

TEDxWellington has featured in a number of international blogs/workshops and podcasts

We’ve received great support from local partnering brands and organisations (some have won awards for their work!)

All our speakers go through a 5 week coaching experience – we actively train and amplify excellent public speakers

TEDxWellington operates across sectors and is a key event for connecting those in the region

2021 will again focus on Wellington regional talent, broadcasting our voice to the world.

We’re extraordinarily appreciative of the Councils support and in the past the mayor has hosted us to acknowledge and celebrate our volunteers, local speakers, partners and sponsors.

In the spirit of gratitude, we’d like to thank all of our previous sponsors and partners again. Community is at the heart of what we do. Without their support, we couldn’t play our part in giving back and spreading great ideas.

Read our previous post for more on our impact.

About TEDx

x = independently organized event In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.) About TED TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or fewer) delivered by today’s leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED’s annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Monica Lewinsky, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, including our annual gathering in Vancouver, as well as TEDWomen, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of the talks from TED2019 are published to TED’s podcast TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.

TED’s open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; the Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TEDSummit, which gathers the most engaged members of the global TED community for brainstorms, discussions, performances, workshops and an eclectic program of mainstage talks; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, WorkLife with Adam Grant, TED en Español and Sincerely, X.

Follow TED on Twitter at http://twitter.com/TEDTalks, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TED, on Instagram at https://instagram.com/ted and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ted-conferences.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url