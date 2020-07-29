Burst water main in Strathmore Park; gas leak in Mt Cook

Wellington.Scoop

A burst water main in Strathmore Park this morning cut supplies to homes in the area – for a period expected to be five hours. And in Mt Cook, a gas leak caused traffic to be detoured.

When the burst water main on Raukawa Street was reported this morning, the water was shut off to properties from Nuku Street to Tukanae Street (even side only).

Then at 11am, Wellington Water advised:

We anticipate water to be off for approximately 4 hours, with water being restored at 3pm.

But at 1pm:

Crews are continuing with repairs on the burst main. Water remains off, and is now expected to be restored at 4pm.

The gas leak was reported from a house in Wallace Street, between Hargreaves Street and Howard Street, at about 1pm. A detour for traffic was put in place on Wright Street.

Buses were being let past while all other vehicles were sent on the Wright Street detour.

At 1.30 the WCC advised that the leak had been located on a private property and would require a dig up. Powerco and police were on site.

The repair works were expected to take 2-3 hours.