Equinox Training cuts fees for workers made redundant by covid-19

Press Release – Equinox Training

Equinox Training is offering a 50% ‘New Start’ discount off selected courses for IT workers who have lost their job as a result of COVID-19. The training will provide valuable learning and skills as they look for their next position.

Equinox Training Manager Paul Ramsay believes it is an important time to contribute.

“Technology underpins much of what happens in our economy and we want to support those organisations and IT professionals who have been affected by COVID-19 redundancies.”

“Having a strong New Zealand IT community is vital to the country’s recovery and we want to do our part to help.”

The ‘New Start’ offer is available to individual IT professionals and to employers wanting to help IT staff facing redundancy.



Paul Ramsay

Ramsay clarifies that the 50% discount applies to selected publicly scheduled courses.

“While we provide a range of IT professional courses, including Agile courses delivered by partners, the ‘New Start’ offer applies to courses delivered directly by Equinox Training running in Auckland and Wellington, not our partner courses. We will, however, work with our partners on a case-by-case basis to try to help those affected who are interested in our partner-delivered courses.”

“Individual IT professionals or employers affected by COVID-19 redundancy can request a discount code through the Equinox Training website at eqit.co/newstart” said Ramsay.

Equinox Training uses practising consultants to deliver training that is right-sized for New Zealand organisations and can be applied to make a difference on real projects.

It delivers courses in areas including business analysis, solution architecture, professional consulting, Agile, Scrum and DevOps.

Equinox Training together with parent IT consultancy Equinox IT are locally owned and operated, with offices in Wellington and Auckland.

About Equinox Training

Part of New Zealand-owned technical IT consultancy Equinox IT, Equinox Training has been delivering training since 2003, and has run over 1,600 courses to train over 12,000 students. We use practising consultants to deliver training that is right-sized for NZ organisations and can be applied immediately to make a difference for attendees and their organisations. Equinox Training and Equinox IT are based in Wellington and Auckland, New Zealand. Find out more about Equinox Training at training.equinox.co.nz.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url