Ten years in jail for murder of woman on Kapiti Coast

News from NZ Police

Brian McConachie was sentenced in the Wellington High Court today to 10 years for the murder of Irina Scantee (also known as Irina Czibesz) on the Kapiti Coast on 17 August last year.

“Irina’s death has been a source of enormous grief for her family and loved ones, both here in New Zealand and in her home country of Romania,” said Detective Sergeant Anna Grant of the Kapiti Police.

“The sentence imposed today will not ease that grief, but is nevertheless an important step in the healing process.

“I would like to acknowledge three other victims in this matter – the members of the public who witnessed Irina’s death.

“Their victim impact statements demonstrated what an incredibly traumatic event this was for them. I thank them for their courage and strength throughout this investigation.”

August 2019: 48-year-old charged with murder on Kapiti Coast

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url