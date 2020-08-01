Fire in Northland closes two roads
News from NZ Police
Police were assisting Fire and Emergency NZ at a building fire on Northland Road in Northland this afternoon.
There were no reports of injuries.
Something’s on fire in Northland #Wellington right now! Looks like the old petrol station now a garage. Hope all are ok! pic.twitter.com/PXRABx6Hkf
— Fleur Templeton (@templetonf) August 1, 2020
However a section of Northland Road and Randwick Road was closed for approximately an hour.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.
