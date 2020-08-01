Wellington Scoop
Fire in Northland closes two roads

News from NZ Police
Police were assisting Fire and Emergency NZ at a building fire on Northland Road in Northland this afternoon.

There were no reports of injuries.

However a section of Northland Road and Randwick Road was closed for approximately an hour.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

