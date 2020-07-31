Ten new state homes opened in Cannons Creek, 43 more ready soon

News from NZ Government

The first of nearly 70 new state homes have been opened in Cannons Creek, Porirua by the Associate Minister of Housing, Kris Faafoi, as part of an increase in public housing being delivered through the Porirua Development.

“Completion of the first 10 of 53 new two and five bedroom homes at Castor Crescent will soon have families living in them, providing much needed new public housing for Porirua,” Kris Faafoi said.

The remaining 43 homes are expected to be completed later this year.

A further 14 homes at another development in Cannons Creek are expected to be finished in the next couple of months.

Kris Faafoi said the new homes showed how the Porirua Development was delivering much needed quality homes in eastern Porirua.

These first homes are part of $1.5 billion to be invested over the next 25 years in a programme to revitalise Porirua’s social housing.

The Porirua Development sees Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities working with the community, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, and Porirua City Council, to deliver around:

· 2000 upgraded warmer, drier, healthier state homes;

· 2000 market and affordable houses;

· and an additional 150 public houses.

“While housing will play a leading role in this regeneration plan, work with the eastern Porirua community, the local iwi, Ngāti Toa, and the Porirua City Council will also unlock the potential for social and economic growth to make Porirua an even better place to live, work and raise families.

“The grand plan for this revitalisation work is well underway, with Kāinga Ora leading the planning to design urban environments in a way which is socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable.

“This is a massive revitalisation project, which will benefit people living in Porirua for generations to come.

“The Porirua Development is part of the Government’s housing programme to deliver more public housing and upgrade older state homes to ensure they are warmer, drier, and healthy homes for our whanau,’’ Kris Faafoi said.

Kāinga Ora is leading delivery of more homes at scale and pace to meet the increasing need for public housing. From late 2017 through to June this year, Kāinga Ora delivered 2,637 new warm and dry homes.

“That’s a massive increase on previous years and demonstrates the Government’s building programme is delivering more public housing on a scale not seen in decades,” Mr Faafoi said.

Funding from Budget 2020 will see an extra 8,000 public and transitional homes added over the next four to five years across New Zealand.