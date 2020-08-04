$50,000 to help strengthen art deco building in Cuba Street

News from NZ Government

A Heritage New Zealand Category 2 building on 253 Cuba Street in Wellington has been awarded $50,000 in the latest Heritage EQUIP seismic strengthening funding round.

“Constructed in 1932, this art-deco mixed-use apartment and commercial building has retained much of its original design and makes a distinctive contribution to the Cuba Street heritage area,” Grant Robertson said.

“The grant will be used for establishing a braced frame and foundations to increase the buildings seismic resilience.

“Previous funding rounds have seen grants awarded to other Cuba Street icons such as the Farmers Building, Berry Building, TG Macarthy building and 126 Cuba Street.

“The distinctive architectural styles of these buildings include Edwardian, Art Deco and Modernism making the Cuba Street Historic Area a diverse cultural treasure for Wellington.

“A total of 42 buildings receive financial support in the latest Heritage EQUIP funding round through 23 grants. Fifteen grants are for upgrade work and eight for professional advice.

“Additional funding of $3.1 million in Budget 2020 means the programme has been extended for a further year,” Grant Robertson said.

