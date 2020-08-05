$4b spend – National promises two more tunnels, and four lanes to the planes

Report from RNZ

The National Party has pledged a $4 billion infrastructure package for Wellington and the Hutt Valley if it is voted into government.

Leader Judith Collins made the policy announcement in Petone today, as part of its $31b transport infrastructure policy announced last month.

The package includes fast-tracking the construction of a second Mt Victoria Tunnel and building a second Terrace Tunnel.

The party is also promising to construct a new highway connecting Seaview, Lower Hutt, to State Highway 1 north of Wellington and introducing rapid buses or trackless trams between Wellington CBD and the airport.

The Wellington and Hutt Valley transport Package includes:

Fast-tracking construction of a second Mt Victoria Tunnel and delivering a second Terrace Tunnel

Fixing congestion at the Basin Reserve through grade-separation

Rapid transit between Wellington’s CBD and airport in the form of rapid buses or trackless trams

Removing highway traffic from Wellington’s inner-city streets by undergrounding SH1 through Te Aro

A new highway connecting Seaview in Lower Hutt to SH1 north of Wellington

Upgrading Wellington’s metro network, including new trains to improve services between Wellington, Masterton and Palmerston North

Widening SH1 to four lanes between Wellington’s CBD and airport (Ruahine St and Wellington Rd)

Widening SH2 to four lanes between Silverstream and Whakatiki St in Upper Hutt, and fixing dangerous intersections through new interchanges

Collins said the spending would be in addition to funding already promised through regional council and government’s Let’s Get Wellington Moving plan and the New Zealand Upgrade Programme.

She said a new Mt Victoria Tunnel will deliver more reliable travel times between Wellington’s CBD and eastern suburbs, as well as the airport.

“This region is choked by congestion. Wellington has the worst traffic in Australasia for a city under one million people,” Collins said.

