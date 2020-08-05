$4b transport spend is “what Wellington deserves,” says Nicola Willis

News release from National Party

Wellingtonians won’t be made to wait until the 2030s for a second Mt Victoria Tunnel under a National Government, says Wellington Central List MP Nicola Willis.

National Party Leader Judith Collins today announced a $4 billion plan to deliver a suite of projects that will bust Wellington’s congestion and future-proof its transport infrastructure for decades to come.

National’s plan includes:

• Fast-tracking a duplicate Mt Victoria Tunnel, with construction to commence no later than 2023

• Roading improvements at the Basin Reserve

• Building a second Terrace Tunnel

• Investing in rapid transit between Wellington’s CBD and airport

• Undergrounding SH1 through Te Aro

“This is the bold transport plan that Wellington needs and deserves,” Ms Willis says.

“Our city is sick of debate and delay on transport. The plan Judith Collins has announced today actually reflects what the public called for during Let’s Get Wellington Moving, rather than the pet projects Phil Twyford and Julie Anne Genter liked best.

“I want Wellington to be a vibrant, growing city that supports great quality of life. National’s transport plan will make it easier for Wellingtonians to get around – whether by car, bus, foot or bike. It will reduce the time Wellingtonians spend stuck in traffic and guarantee our city can cope with a growing population.

“I have campaigned hard for Wellington to get its fair share of transport infrastructure investment, including shining a light on Labour’s dodgy deal to delay construction of the second Mt Victoria Tunnel, and speaking up for disaffected Wellington bus users.

“National will eliminate the frustrations of Wellingtonians by delivering the modern transport infrastructure our city so badly needs.”

