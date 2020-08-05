Let’s Get Wellington Moving – what went wrong

Opinion from NZ National Party

The Let’s Get Wellington Moving project (LGWM) was commenced with good intentions in 2016 by the National-led Government alongside local government in Wellington. The aim was to let bygones be bygones, figure out what Wellingtonians wanted, gain as much consensus as possible amongst key agencies, and design an integrated package that looked at the needs of the city as a whole rather than on a project-by-project basis.

LGWM was finally released to the public in May 2019. However, the package announced by the Government differed markedly from the Recommended Programme of Investment (RPI), dated October 2018, which was devised by the LGWM working group after extensive work and consultation.

The most notable omissions were two critical state highway projects – a second Terrace Tunnel, and undergrounding SH1 at Te Aro. Both were recommended in the RPI, but were absent from the announced package.

Furthermore, the package purported to contain a second Mt Victoria Tunnel (which was recommended in the RPI), but it was obvious Ministers were lukewarm on the prospect. Later, it was revealed that the second Mt Victoria Tunnel had essentially been pushed back to 2029 or later at the behest of Associate Minister of Transport (and Green Party Transport Spokesperson) Julie-Anne Genter by way of still-unreleased “secret letter” to Minister of Transport Phil Twyford. The letter has never been released, but both Twyford and Genter have all but admitted it was her pressure that led to the tunnel being pushed back.

There are three further problems with Let’s Get Wellington Moving:

• It did not look at the whole region, only at the area from Ngauranga through to the airport. The Hutt Valley and northern suburbs were left completely out of the package.

• How the programme will actually be delivered is unclear. Accountability for delivery of the programme is opaque, and projects announced as being committed to by Government are, in reality, not assured of funding through NZTA.

• The cost split between local government and central government has never been satisfactorily resolved. Local government is expected to pay for state highway projects (traditionally the responsibility of central government), with very limited funding tools available to them.

National’s Transport Package will address these issues.