Two critically injured in crash on Ohiro Road in Brooklyn

Two people were critically injured in a crash in Brooklyn early this morning.

Police said that emergency services were called to the crash on Ohiro Road at about 4.30am.

Two people were taken to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition following the single-vehicle crash.

The road was closed till about 11a.m.

Due to the crash, route 29 bus services between Ohiro Road and Island Bay were disrupted, according to Metlink. (What do they mean by ‘disrupted?’)

