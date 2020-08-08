Nine arrested after fight in Courtenay Place

Report from RNZ

Nine people were arrested after a street brawl in Wellington early this morning.

Police were called to the fight on Courtenay Place, between Taranaki and Tory streets, at about 3.30am.

Reports of how many people were fighting vary, but nine people were arrested – seven of them for fighting in a public place.

Most have been released without charge, but a 19-year-old man has been charged with common assault and is due to appear in court on Monday.

Another person arrested for possession of an offensive weapon was also released without charge.

News from NZ Police

Police are investigating a large disorder on Courtenay Place overnight. About 3:30am Police responded to a fight at the intersection of Courtenay Place and Taranaki Street. In the ensuring hour, Police received several more reports relating to disorder in the block between Taranaki Street and Tory Street. One person was seriously injured from an apparent stabbing, and nine people were arrested.

A nineteen-year-old man has been charged with common assault and is to appear in Wellington District Court on Monday.

“Almost every weekend Police are attending at least one serious incident on Courtenay Place,” says Acting Area Commander, Inspector Dion Bennett. “In some cases we have been very lucky not to be dealing with fatalities. The officers who attend these incidents and security staff trying to keep the peace are also often abused or assaulted while trying to keep those involved and the general public safe.”

Police will continue to have a visible presence in the area tonight and are encouraging those who are planning a night out to take care.

“Wellington is a great place to live, work, and play. We want you to have a good time when you go out, and that includes being kind and looking out for one another,” says Inspector Bennett.