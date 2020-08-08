Gillian Boucher & Bob McNeill CD Release

Press Release – Wellington Bluegrass Society

Saturday, August 15th – Wellington Bluegrass Society

Peel Place, 54 Richmond Street, Petone, Lower Hutt

Showtime 8.00pm | Tickets $25 non-members / $20 members or children

Tickets: by email to bluegrass@xtra.co.nz or phone (04) 477 0069 to reserve

After a successful CD Release tour of USA & Canada late last year, this award-winning NZ-based Folk Duo will be taking the stage, hosted by the Wellington Bluegrass Society, sharing stunning new songs and instrumentals from their critically acclaimed new album, Race for the Sun.

“There is something to be said for keeping things simple. Canadian fiddler Gillian Boucher and Scottish guitarist Bob McNeill do just that with their latest recording, Race for the Sun, a terrific ten-track trek through traditional peaks and valleys of melody. There is nothing complex or over-the top at play here – subtlety and nuance carry both the day and the tunes, reminding listeners that less can be more, and that music lives in the spaces between the notes.” – Celtic Life International Magazine

Both Gillian, an exceptional fiddler & dancer from Eastern Canada’s Scottish-infused Cape Breton Island, and Bob, an acclaimed guitarist, singer & songwriter from Scotland, share a deeply seeded passion for their musical heritage and culture. Gillian’s unique fiddle style paired with Bob’s innovative, rhythmic accompaniment and powerful lyricism, presents a truly dynamic yet sensitive acoustic conversation that captivates any audience.

Gillian Boucher, one of East Coast Canada’s most well-known fiddlers, was born and raised on the picturesque Island of Cape Bretron, a region steeped in Scottish tradition, and has been touring the world since the age of 15 delighting audiences with her innovative and expressive take on traditional music. From a family steeped in musical tradition, Gillian has toured Scotland, Ireland, Canada, Turkey, USA, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, New Zealand and Australia.

“In the hands of Gillian Boucher, the violin becomes a vehicle of transportation for the mind… Her lyrical approach and sensitivity transcends genres and cultures, transporting listeners to far off exotic places accessible only in imagination.” – GLENN MEISNER, CBC RADIO CANADA

Bob McNeill, originally from Scotland, moved to New Zealand in 1999 and quickly established himself as one of New Zealand’s best-known Folk artists for his solo work and with Celtic duo Ben the Hoose. His songs have been covered by artists in New Zealand, Scotland, Australia and the USA. McNeill’s musical and songwriting style is a hybrid of the Celtic music of his native Scotland and the American New Folk and Americana styles. The Dominion Post compared him to Jackson Brown, James Taylor, Luka Bloom and Dougie MacLean; New Zealand Musician compared his songwriting to Bruce Springsteen and Mark Knopfler.

“Endearing, and at times haunting songs… yearning and enchanting… a thoroughly captivating album. Bob McNeill is a gifted singer songwriter.” – NEW ZEALAND MUSICIAN MAGAZINE

