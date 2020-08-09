Baby Dragsters Out To Win $1,500 In New Drag Series

Press Release – Hugo Grrrl

“I’m so excited to show everyone what I’ve got planned, I want to become the most evolved version of myself, take all the weeks on board and come out no longer a drag baby but a drag adolescent!” – Jezebel

Drag Class is finally coming to Wellington! From the mind of the Queen of Texas, Sabel Scities, Hugo Grrrl is taking the concept into his own hands and helping to launch a team of new dragsters into the wonderful world of drag.

Hugo Grrrl’s Drag Class is an intensive ten week drag show & competition, aiming to ready new performers for the modern industry.

Each week the ‘classmates’ will be battling it out with a series of assignments centred around a different logistical aspect of the drag art form — from costume, to lipsync, wigs, makeup, comedy and drag history.

By our Drag Class Grand Finale on October 9th, the graduates will have clocked the stage time, finessed the skills, and created the costumes and acts to be ready to be booked in any context.

Drag Headmaster himself, Hugo Grrrl, says “the show is so important not just for the classmates, but for the drag community as a whole, especially in a growing and quickly changing community.”

“Other industries have entire institutions dedicated to training people in their craft, Drag Class is just that for drag.”

Drag Class stars local up-and-comers TessTickles, Jack Cristoph, Louisiana Perkins, Marsha Mellow, Brenda? Areyouintheaudience, Daya T, Ju Majin, Vixie & James Bondage, and Jezebel.

It’s hosted by local already-camer Hugo Grrrl and Judy Virago will also be a special guest MC on select nights only.



Hugo Grrrl (Drag Class MC)

Judy Virago (Drag Class MC)

Each week includes guest judges from the Wellington scene, including (in order of appearance) Hariel, Harlie Lux, Robin Yablind, Pamela Hancock, Kelly Fornia, Willy Smackntush, Judy Virago, Neil Thorton, Rachel Rouge, and for the grand finale a triple panel with Steven Mawhinney.

It’s turning into a real community event with a successful PledgeMe, $1,500 in prizes, and loads of local and national businesses pitching in to sponsor prizes.

Drag Class is every Tuesday at IVY from 7:30pm, August 18th to October 6th, and the Grand Finale at 9pm Friday October 9th.

Tickets available on EventFinda or check out the Drag Class Facebook Event Page.

