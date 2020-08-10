False alarm causes evacuation of isolation hotel on the Terrace

Report from RNZ

A managed isolation hotel in Wellington was evacuated this morning when an automated fire alarm went off.

Fire and Emergency says the alarm went off at the Grand Mercure on The Terrace just before 7.30am today.

Shift manager Carlos Dempsey said there was no fire but the hotel was evacuated according to its procedure.

He said the fire crews followed standard operating procedures and would have ensured they wore suitable protective equipment when they attended the callout.