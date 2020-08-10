Wellington Scoop
Network

False alarm causes evacuation of isolation hotel on the Terrace

August 10, 2020Health, Latest Headlines, Police, Politics, PressRelease

Report from RNZ
A managed isolation hotel in Wellington was evacuated this morning when an automated fire alarm went off.

Fire and Emergency says the alarm went off at the Grand Mercure on The Terrace just before 7.30am today.

Shift manager Carlos Dempsey said there was no fire but the hotel was evacuated according to its procedure.

He said the fire crews followed standard operating procedures and would have ensured they wore suitable protective equipment when they attended the callout.

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: