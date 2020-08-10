58 young leaders celebrated in Porirua

Press Release – Porirua City Council

A group of Porirua’s inspiring young students were celebrated today for their leadership and service in their schools and community.

The Rotary Clubs of Porirua and Porirua City Council presented Primary School Leadership Awards to 58 local school children at a ceremony at Elim Church.

The awards were presented by Porirua Mayor Anita Baker, and Rotary District Governor Gillian Jones who presented each student with a Rotary International theme pin for 2020-2021.

Mayor Anita Baker applauded the young award recipients for their can-do attitude, integrity and community spirit.

“The tamariki in Porirua are truly inspiring and it just goes to show that you are never too young to make a big difference. Thank you for all you do for others, you are shining lights in our community and I believe the future of Porirua is in good hands with positive role models such as yourself.”

The President of the Rotary Club of Plimmerton, Bill McAulay says that the objective of the Awards is to place young students at the centre of our thinking by recognising their outstanding leadership skills and by encouraging them to continue developing their leadership abilities within the schools and communities.

Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft, who spoke at the event, agreed.

“A great occasion to affirm and celebrate leaders of today – who have enormous potential to be the great leaders for tomorrow, as well.”

The children were selected by principals from primary schools throughout Porirua. Two senior students from each school were chosen based on leadership, service above self, and being role models.

The students had been involved in a range of activities including sports, kapa haka, dance, community work, academic pursuits, environmental efforts and supporting and caring for other students.

The main organiser of the event, Wendy Betteridge said that she initiated it in 2015 as a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Porirua City. More than 300 students have now been recognised over the last six events. It is a joy to see the pride that whanau show in their young leaders.

This year there were approximately 350 people in the audience.

A list of recipients is attached.

For a testimonial on each student, or other queries, please contact Wendy Betteridge at Rotary on 021 417576 or wendy@lastingimpact.co.nz

2020 Award Recipients:

Adventure School

Caelan Davidson

Geneve Brody

Bishop Viard College

Muriel Iosefa

Rayshanna Tautu

Brandon Intermediate School

David Talivai

Mikayla Aitogi-Wilson

Cannons Creek School

Aliyah Frost

Eh Nay Kaw

Corinna School

Praise Lamsam

Jahzelle Schuster

Discovery School

Jake Gribben

Sophie Kloppenberg

Glenview School

Taloi Tealei

Joe Tanielu

Holy Family School

Nikolah Teofilo

El-Shaddai Petau

Maraeroa School

Ayesha-Storm Asiata

Kupa Lihone

Natone Park School

Phomozah Tanuvasa

Manaia Tanerau

Ngāti Toa School

Emiliia Laavasa

Hine Temo-Naera

Papakowhai School

Anna Betham

Ruby Simkin

Paremata School

Jessica Best

Eamonn Gallagher

Pauatahanui School

Amber Sceats

Alicia Judd

Plimmerton School

Gaby Verran

Daniel Woodside

Porirua East School

Tyler Abbot

Fusi Williams

Porirua School

Terrance Taitapanui

Leroy Barnes-Su’a

Pukerua Bay School

Mackay Thomson

Sacha Kilmister

Rangikura School

Luke Stade

Manaia-Rain Vardey

Russell School

Hiraina Rua

Koreti Poai

St Pius X School

Georgia Collins

Joshua Toelupe

St Theresa’s School

Isabel Taylor

Hunter Tomlinson

Te Kura Maori o Porirua

Maia Waitakaro Harding

Te Ataakura Te Iwi Ngaro Kupenga

Titahi Bay Intermediate

Austin Arnold-Mackie

Gypsy Tyrrell

Titahi Bay North School

Sidd Winder

Kennedi Box

Titahi Bay School

Tane Mill

Sarah Leach

Wellington Seventh Day Adventist School

Lesieli Finau

Hadessa Saena

Whitby Collegiate

Jack Payne

Darcie Skidmore-Stone

Windley School

Saja Al Laham

Pinati Manila

