Three people rescued from overturned boat on the harbour

August 10, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

A passenger on an Eastbourne ferry watched this afternoon as three people were rescued from a small boat that had overturned in the harbour.

The three occupants of the boat were rescued safely. But, according to the DomPost, the family dog could not be saved – it was trapped under the boat.

