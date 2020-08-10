Three people rescued from overturned boat on the harbour

Wellington.Scoop

A passenger on an Eastbourne ferry watched this afternoon as three people were rescued from a small boat that had overturned in the harbour.

Rather dramatic rescue required on the Eastbourne ferry home. pic.twitter.com/95dT9BEVeO — Alice Montague (@avmontague) August 10, 2020

Their little boat had capsized and they couldn’t reach their life jackets. Police boat has now arrived and we are heading on to days bay. ⁦@wellingtonista⁩ ⁦@DomPost⁩ pic.twitter.com/3ImzT10RMw — Alice Montague (@avmontague) August 10, 2020

The three occupants of the boat were rescued safely. But, according to the DomPost, the family dog could not be saved – it was trapped under the boat.