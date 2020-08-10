Full co-education starting at Scots College next year

News from Scots College

Upon careful reflection of the school’s Future Focussed Learning Strategy, and feedback from community consultation, the Board have resolved to introduce co-education across the full College. This will commence in 2021 with places being offered in the Prep School as well as in Years 7 and 9 in the Middle School.

The introduction of co-education in the Senior School has been incredibly positive. A co-educational environment benefits boys and girls in an environment where students:

Are provided with a quality education in a diverse and inclusive environment.

Grow to become confident collaborating and expressing their views in the presence of members of the opposite sex.

Learn from one another intellectually and socially

Are better prepared for their futures, building the foundations for realistic and meaningful adult relationships

Are equipped to take their place in a co-educational world

Years 1-6

Enrolments in the Prep School will be managed carefully to move the Prep School to become fully co-educational in Years 1 to 6.

Years 7-10

The decision to begin with Years 7 and 9 in the Middle School is to focus on these Year Levels of natural enrolment in schooling. This will see full co-education introduced over two years. However should there be indications of demand from girls in Years 8 and 10 the Board will consider opening a class at these levels. This will be dependent on whether the College is able to effectively implement this change meet students’ educational needs.

Students in the Middle School Years 7-10 will follow the Diamond Model. This model sees students undertake their full year courses in a single sex environment and their option courses in a co-educational setting. We believe this model, particularly during these initial years of co-education, will provide these early adolescent students with a transitional pathway combining the academic benefits with the social advantages.

A fully co-educational College is the next step in our Future Focussed Learning Strategy and we believe this change will continue to enhance our educational offering for all students. The effects of increased globalisation and technological advancements have made it essential for students to develop the future ready skills and values of collaboration, creativity, critical thinking, communication, citizenship and character in an environment where diversity, empathy and resilience are valued.

Enrolments for boys and girls from 2021 are now open and details on enrolments are available here

Places are limited and we encourage families to begin the enrolment process as early as possible for the best chance of securing a place for your child.

Prep School enrolments close Tuesday 15 September and offers of place will be made on that day. Families will have 10 days following the offer of place to confirm. Should any places still be available after Monday 28 September enrolments will re-open.

Any families interested in enrolling their daughter in Years 8 or 10 are invited to register their interest with Middle School Principal Matt Allen via PA Sharon Hedges at hedgess@scotscollege.school.nz