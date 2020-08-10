Tempest Theatre Co Is Proud To Present The Rejected :( Script Series

Press Release – Tempest Theatre Co

Rejections can be hard. Whether they’re for jobs, for relationships, or even by strange cats in the street, they can stick with us. Scripts get rejected too, and often they’re for the most ridiculous of reasons – maybe a character was too brash, or the format wasn’t quite right.

Director Emma Maguire says, “Scripts are rejected for any number of reasons. We want to give these scripts their due – to the benefit of actors, playwrights and the audience. It’s all about owning our rejections, and improving our writing.” Tempest will be opening up submissions for scripts later in the month, and will be showcasing as many as possible across a series of live script readings at the Circus Bar in Wellington. Playwrights are invited to attend these readings, to take notes, and to enjoy their play being read out loud.

Tempest is also intent on making this series accessible. “Theatre-going has changed in a post-lockdown era.” Maguire continues. “These shows will only be a koha – utilised for admin costs – and we want to work with as many emerging or new artists as possible. It’s not necessarily very easy to put on a piece of theatre, and it’s even harder to stage something when there’s not a lot of money around. Hopefully these readings can be a step towards getting a piece staged for some of these playwrights.”

Featuring local actors – both emerging and professional, well-written works, and a whole lot of fun, we want to bring accessible theatre to a wonderful Wellington space, and enjoy ourselves along the way.

The first show will be on Monday the 31st of August at 7.00pm, doors from 6.45. Koha at the door. The script being performed is a esoteric murder mystery, featuring a cast of twelve colorful characters and a lot of fun.

Come along, buy a drink, and enjoy a show. It’s all very down to earth and chill, we promise.

Rejected 🙁 Script Sessions will be performed monthly at the Circus Bar, Allen St, in Wellington. The first show starts at 7.00pm on Monday the 31st of August, doors from 6.45pm. Koha at the door. The play being performed is Fairleigh Goode and the Secret of the Voiceless Man, written by Emma Maguire.

For more detail on the plays being performed, and the performers at each show, follow Tempest on Facebook at facebook.com/tempestwellington.

