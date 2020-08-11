Driver accused of killing cyclist on Hutt Road appears in court

Report from RNZ

The man accused of killing Wellington cyclist Brent Trevor Norriss in a collision has appeared in court.

Khing Tiang Wong hit and killed Norriss with his car, outside a BP station on Hutt Road as the 65 year old cycled home to Petone in early February.

The 47 year old is charged with dangerous driving causing death and appeared before the registrar in the Hutt Valley District Court this morning.

He has not yet entered a plea and will appear in court again on 8 September.

Norriss’s death prompted cycling advocates to organise a large tribute ride with 600 cyclists, to raise awareness for cycle safety.