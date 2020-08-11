Wellington police help with arrest of Sydney man for child exploitation

News from NZ Police

A 31-year-old Sydney man is facing child exploitation charges following an investigation involving Australian Federal Police, New Zealand Police’s Online Child Exploitation team, and Wellington Police.

New Zealand Police’s Online Child Exploitation team identified that a man who appeared to be sharing child abuse material was located in Sydney and advised the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation.

“Child exploitation is an international problem that requires a joined-up approach,” says New Zealand Police’s Manager: National High Tech Crime Group, Kelly Knight. “We have long had strong ties with Australian law enforcement agencies and the outcome of this investigation is an excellent example.

“Those who share child abuse material are not, and will not be, protected by borders or by their perceived online anonymity.”

AFP Detective Superintendent Ben McQuillan says: “This investigation shows that the AFP stands shoulder to shoulder with our international counterparts in the fight against child abuse. It serves as a warning for people who use, share or create child abuse material – you are not anonymous and we are hunting you down.”

News from Australian Federal Police

A 31-year-old Sydney man is due to appear in the Bankstown Local Court today following an Australian Federal Police (AFP) investigation into alleged child abuse offences reported by NZ Police.

The AFP’s Eastern Command Child Protection Operations (CPO) team arrested the man on 6 August during a search warrant executed at his Bankstown residence, where a number of electronic items were seized for evidentiary purposes and further examination. About $12,000 in cash and 50 grams of a substance suspected to be cocaine were also seized.

The AFP investigation began following a NZ Police report to the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) on 1 July. NZ Police conducted its own preliminary investigation into a social media account allegedly involved in the transmission of child abuse material, before handing the matter over to Australian authorities.

The AFP’s Eastern Command CPO team was able to identify the man’s residence and obtain further evidence of alleged child abuse offences.

A full list of charges and court details is available on the Australian Federal Police website.

