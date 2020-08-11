On Track To Safer Communities Around Rail Crossings

Press Release – Greater Wellington Regional Council

Rail Safety Week, 10-16 August 2020, has set the wheels in motion to raise awareness for safely crossing railway tracks to reduce the number of near misses, with backing from Metlink.

Yesterday, TrackSAFE and Kiwirail cohosted a launch event at Wellington Railway Station to set the tone for an educational and awareness building week, which will include Metlink operator Transdev’s hand out sessions that invite the public to talk about rail safety.

Metlink general manager Scott Gallacher says, “Rail safety is a critical message that our region needs to be aware of and continue to practice, whether you are a pedestrian or driving a car.

“This week plays an important role in reinforcing the seriousness of crossing tracks the right way, so we can ensure our communities are healthy and safe.”

Throughout this week resources and information will be available to bring to the forefront of the community’s mind the importance of being alert, following the warning signs and taking no risks when crossing rail track lines.

Greater Wellington transport chair Roger Blakeley says, “We have four lines that make up our rail network that have provided over 4 million trips this year alone, so it’s vital we all play our part in educating children and whānau to safely make use of them.

“Rail and track safety is also about protecting the wellbeing of our train drivers who experience near misses frequently due to distracted and risk-taking individuals,” adds Cr Blakeley.

For more information about track safety visit: https://www.tracksafe.co.nz/.

