Te Papa closed today, assessing covid alert changes

Te Papa is closed today in response to Covid-19 alert level changes. The national museum says at 3pm it will advise its plans for Thursday and Friday.

The website of the Wellington Museum says it is still open but is continuing to follow the Ministry of Health advice and guidelines around regular cleaning and contact tracing.

Under level 2 restrictions which apply to Wellington from midday today, public venues can open if they comply with public health measures and ensure 1 metre physical distancing and record keeping. Public gatherings must be limited to no more than 100 people.

Event facilities including cinemas can have more than 100 people at a time, provided there are no more than 100 in a defined space, and the groups do not mix.

Official advice on masks is confused, but there seems to be agreement that masks should be worn wherever physical distancing is not possible, such as on public transport.