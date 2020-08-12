Level 2: Wellington Airport asks for social distancing and masks if necessary

Wellington.Scoop

Wellington Airport today announced that domestic flights will be continuing during level 2, but with extra precautions.

News from Wellington Airport

As with the last time we were at Alert Level 2, to keep everyone safe, you should not travel if you’re feeling unwell, being tested for COVID-19 or if you need to self-isolate. You should also keep a safe 2 metre distance from other travellers and are encouraged to wear a mask when this is not possible.

When you arrive at the airport, please look out for and scan the Government COVID tracing code or use the airport’s text message option if you don’t have the Government app.

At the airport we will:

Continue to clearly communicate social distance measures through posters, digital signs, floor markers and PA announcements

Rearrange furniture to ensure you can keep a safe two-metre distance from other travellers

Continue regular cleaning of all facilities and key touch points, such as check-in counters and touch screens, handrails, door handles and public phones

Ensure hand sanitiser dispensers are available around the terminal

Work closely with all airport tenants to ensure they are meeting health and safety requirements

Should I wear a face mask?

In the terminal building, you are required to keep 2 metres apart from others. Where this is not possible, you are advised to wear a mask. Some airlines are making it mandatory to wear a mask so we advise checking with them before you travel. This is a key difference to the last time we were at Alert Level 2.

The following retailers will remain open:

The Axe, Best Ugly Bagels, The Blue Lady, Cargo Convenience Store, Cosmetique, Relay, Subway, Simply New Zealand, Superfino, TJ Katsu, Trenery, The Peloton Bar and Eatery, Three Quarter Society, Whisky Lima Golf, Wishbone, Witchery, Rydges Hotel.

During your stay, you will be able to order food and drinks via contactless room service. Both the Peloton Bar and Eatery and Whisky Lima Golf restaurants will be offering seated dining options. When you check in, the hotel staff will gather your information to assist with contact tracing if needed.

Ground transport and parking

Most services will continue to operate as usual, with the following exceptions:

The Airport Flyer services will run on weekdays only, during ‘peak’ times while air travel volumes and passenger numbers recover following the impact of COVID-19. For information about the service, visit Airport Flyer website.

The grooming service at Valet Parking will not be available until further notice