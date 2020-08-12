Level 2: trains, buses and ferries running as normal, but with physical distancing

News from Metlink

Metlink will continue to offer a full service across its train, bus and harbour ferry network during level 2. However, if you are sick, do not travel on public transport. If you can, work from home.

Fares will remain in place at Alert Level 2 and we will be accepting cash, but continue to recommend people use other options that are available. Buses will retain front door boarding for the time being which will allow for customer accessibility needs.

Physical distancing will be re-introduced at 12 noon, this means we will need customers to adhere to a 1m physical distancing on buses, trains and ferries and a 2m physical distancing at stop/wharf or station – if possible passengers should wear face masks while using our service as per MoH and Govt guidelines.

We will not be able to get physical distancing stickers onto vehicles/stops in time for the 12 noon deadline, so we ask that you self-manage distancing by sitting one seat apart and remaining 2m apart while waiting for your service.

Checklist for using public transport – please commit to good hand hygiene, wear a mask if possible on public transport, maintain safe physical distancing and log your travel for contact tracing purposes.

Your safety, and our Metlink team’s safety, is paramount so please continue to follow Government instructions.

Information for schools

Under Alert Level 2 Metlink school services will run to the usual timetable and routes. Physical distancing will not apply on dedicated school services, however standing is not permitted.

Students will be expected to hand sanitise when boarding, and schools will need to keep a register of students for contact tracing purposes. With no standing allowed, there will be a reduction in capacity on the bus so students should have a Plan B in place for their school travel.

Today we will do our best to get all students home recognising that we started the day under Alert Level 1 and will finish it at Alert Level 2, but if you are concerned please have an alternate plan for your child.

General information

Remember, be kind and follow these simple steps to keep you, your whanau and your community safe while using Metlink services:

Wash or sanitise your hands before and as soon as possible after travelling

Cough or sneeze into your elbow, or use a tissue to cover your mouth

Avoid touching your eyes and face, without clean hands

Put used tissues in the bin or a bag straight after using them

Please do not travel on a Metlink service if you feel unwell

Work from home if you can

Passengers should wear facemasks on public transport if they can

In accordance with the Government guidelines, we are asking all passengers to continue to keep track of their journeys with Metlink for contact tracing purposes

A good way to do this is by noting down where you went, who you sat next to and the service number of your vehicle

Our strengthened cleaning routine continues