Third arrest in connection with murder of Lois Tolley in Upper Hutt

A third man has been arrested and charged in relation to the murder of Lois Tolley in Upper Hutt in 2016.

Police arrested the 28-year-old in Whanganui last night; he has been charged with two counts of aggravated burglary with a weapon and one count of assault with intent to rob.

He appeared in the Whanganui District Court this morning.

Detective Inspector Scott Miller says this is a good result in the three-and-a-half-year investigation.

“Police continue to pursue the outstanding offenders with further investigation phases in place, we are still talking to members of the Upper Hutt community and will continue to do so.”

