Wellington Scoop
Network

James Shaw tested for covid-19 after visit to South Auckland

August 13, 2020Health, Latest Headlines, Politics, PressRelease

News from Green Party
Green Party Co-leader James Shaw is awaiting the result of a precautionary COVID-19 test after travelling to the South Auckland area over the weekend.

James Shaw said today:

“I developed minor cold symptoms after returning to Wellington from Auckland at the weekend.

“On the advice of health experts, I undertook a COVID-19 test to rule out the possibility of having the virus, and am staying at home while I await the results.

“I remind all of us that we must take any symptoms seriously and be tested if advised to do so by medical professionals.

“We all have a role to play in keeping COVID-19 out of our communities, and that includes following the advice of health experts.”

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: