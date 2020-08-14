Low risk says MOH, after report of asymptomatic visitor in Newtown
The Ministry of Health today provided details in response to social media claims of a possible covid case in Newtown. The Ministry said:
As part of our normal processes we have been informed about two travellers who left New Zealand and later tested positive for Covid 19 overseas. These cases are being investigated but have not yet been officially confirmed.
One case is a Japanese traveller who left New Zealand on 8 August and transited through Singapore en route to Japan.
An interview with the traveller, now overseas, established that he spent some time in Wellington prior to departure and visited The Ramen Shop among a number of other places. These premises are all considered casual contacts of the traveller, they have been contacted and provided with advice as part of the normal contact tracing process. No further action is required from any of these premises as the risk is considered very low.
The other case is a Belgian traveller who left New Zealand on 6 August and transited through Singapore en route to Amsterdam.
Both travellers were asymptomatic in New Zealand.
The Ramen Shop in Newtown posted the information on its Facebook page about the same time as today’s 1pm press conference started to update daily cases of the virus. It said a person who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 dined there on August 5 between about 5.30pm and 7pm. It said the individual was asymptomatic at the time.
“We have chosen to post this out of respect for our team and customers, we believe being open and responsible, following guidelines and expert advice is the way forward. We would like to send our best wishes to this individual, we hope you are doing ok, get well soon. Thank you for your efforts in contact tracing, you’re doing your part to help many people and this deserves our thanks.”
I feel really bloody sorry for The Ramen Shop in Wellington after the comments they’ve been receiving on social media. They were trying to do the right thing and be transparent with their customers. I’m glad this situation has finally been cleared up. [via twitter]
@Georgina Campbell: I agree wholeheartedly. The Ramen Shop is one of my favourite eateries. They did the right thing and should be applauded, and supported. Eat ramen, delicious on a cold night!