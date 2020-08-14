Low risk says MOH, after report of asymptomatic visitor in Newtown

Wellington.Scoop

The Ministry of Health today provided details in response to social media claims of a possible covid case in Newtown. The Ministry said:

As part of our normal processes we have been informed about two travellers who left New Zealand and later tested positive for Covid 19 overseas. These cases are being investigated but have not yet been officially confirmed.

One case is a Japanese traveller who left New Zealand on 8 August and transited through Singapore en route to Japan.

An interview with the traveller, now overseas, established that he spent some time in Wellington prior to departure and visited The Ramen Shop among a number of other places. These premises are all considered casual contacts of the traveller, they have been contacted and provided with advice as part of the normal contact tracing process. No further action is required from any of these premises as the risk is considered very low.

The other case is a Belgian traveller who left New Zealand on 6 August and transited through Singapore en route to Amsterdam.

Both travellers were asymptomatic in New Zealand.