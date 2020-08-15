Ruapehu remains open after covid test results are negative

News from Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

Whanganui DHB advised RAL yesterday that a confirmed Covid-19 case from the Auckland cluster visited the Tūroa ski field last Sunday. Following this advice, two RAL staff self-isolated and were tested for COVID-19. They have received their results and are negative for COVID-19.

Public Health officials have advised that the interactions any of our staff have had with this person are NOT considered to meet the definition of “close contact”.

The person also visited Whakapapa Ski Area on Saturday 8 August but was considered pre-symptomatic and so unlikely to be infectious at this time; because of this the DHB have advised that there is no cause for concern or action beyond our current Level 2 protocols, which we are of course following and asking visitors to the mountain to follow as well.

Deep cleaning and thorough cleaning routines are also being done and both Turoa and Whakapapa ski fields remain open.

We have had direct instructions from the Ministry of Health and Wanganui DHB that if our crew are not symptomatic then they are safe to be at work, therefore we remain confident that we are following best practice.

We will be encouraging all staff to wear masks towards the same goal of preventing any possible spread.

While we are in Level 2 we remain open and we advise visitors to check the Mt Ruapehu website for the latest updates before heading up the mountain and if people are unwell to stay home.

www.mtruapehu.com