Three crashes close SH1 – at Bulls, Ohau and Foxton

There’ve been three crashes in 24 hours on State Highway 1 north of Wellington.

At 12.40 today, a crash closed SH1 in Bulls, just past the SH3 turnoff. The road was still closed 90 minutes later, and though a detour was available, traffic was being delayed. After two hours, the main road reopened in both directions.

The DomPost says the Bulls crash was caused by a man, fleeing from police, who rammed a police car.

A crash at 7.25 last night closed SH1 between Manakau and Ohau. Police said it was a two-vehicle collision. Two people with serious injuries were taken to hospital in Palmerston North. The road was reopened an hour later.

At 3.12 yesterday, SH1 was closed by a crash near Purcell Street in Foxton.

The road was cleared and reopened within 90 minutes.

For each road closure, alternative routes were provided.