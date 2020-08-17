Going up, again and again

by Lindsay Shelton

For everyone who’s having to pay next month’s 5 per cent rates increase to the Wellington City Council, a reminder that last year Andy Foster forecast an increase of 48 per cent over the next ten years.

Here’s what Andy wrote a year ago:

The bad news is that there is a lot more proposed. The Wellington City Council Chief Executive’s Pre-election Report shows that over the 10 years of our Long Term Plan (LTP) rates are expected to rise by 48.2%. If you add a targeted tourism rate (targeted to relevant businesses) planned for next year, the rise is 52.2%. That is after accounting for a growing ratepayer base – a perfectly reasonable deduction because rates are then spread across more ratepayers. Add that back in and the raw number is 66.0%.

And more from Andy:

It gets worse. That does not include remotely enough money for Let’s Get Wellington Moving or for Civic Square.

(He also said: “I just do not think that such a rates trajectory is remotely affordable,” but councillors didn’t want to consider this.)

Are ratepayers on fixed incomes all relaxed about the rates increases predicted for the next decade? If the rates don’t go up, how will Wellington pay for the major projects which need to be carried out? We have to ignore the major projects that no one (except the council) wants – yes, I’m looking at the unpopular convention centre – but we can’t ignore the need to strengthen and reopen the Central Library, and to fix the city’s two closed buildings on Civic Square, and to get serious about replacing the old sewage pipes and water mains that keep bursting.

Next month I’ll be paying $1329 as the first quarterly instalment of my newly increased rates bill. (With a ten per cent penalty if I fail to pay on time.) In September five years ago my quarterly bill was $1172. In September ten years ago – $872. I’ve come across home owners who are still paying rates at the level of ten years ago – they should start making savings for the inevitable increases that Andy has warned us about.

When the rates increase of 5.1 per cent was set last month, the mayor said the council didn’t want to put an “unbearable burden” on ratepayers. He said the average annual increase would be around $150, providing that the rateable value hadn’t changed.

The rates increase for my Brooklyn house is above that average. My rates are now $4426 – a year ago they were $4175. My income hasn’t increased in recent years, so to pay the council I’ll have to find the extra $250 by cutting spending elsewhere – the local hospitality sector will be the loser. Five years ago my bill was only $3728. And ten years ago: $3011. That’s close to a 50 per cent increase in ten years, which is what Andy is telling us will be the increase for the next ten years as well.

And next year? There are reports that the city council is looking at a 15 per cent increase. How would that be received by ratepayers on fixed – or declining – incomes.

Last year John Milford of the Chamber of Commerce said: “We can’t keep increasing rates forever.” Even for those who don’t usually agree with John Milford, in this case his opinion will be shared by most of us who are expected to pay the rates increases this year, next year, and for every year into the future.