Master Electricians cancel Apprentice of the Year Challenge

Master Electricians has decided to cancel this year’s Electrical Apprentice of the Year Challenge in light of the latest outbreak of Covid and uncertainty about how long the necessary public health restrictions may last.

The 2020 Challenge was set to start on 29 September in Dunedin with the first of 12 regional rounds (the last in Whangarei on 30 October), culminating in the finals in in Wellington from 18 to 20 November. Already 170 apprentices had signed on for the Challenge, and more were expected to join them.

It’s the first time the Challenge has been cancelled since its launch in 2001.

The Challenge is a significant event for many in the electricity sector. As well as a great opportunity for apprentices to demonstrate their technical skills, it is a valuable showcase of the best up-and-coming talent, and a potential source of inspiration for young people investigating careers they might embark on.

Plans are underway for next year’s Challenge, with dates to be confirmed.

