Don McGlashan Announces October New Zealand Tour!

One of Aotearoa’s most beloved songwriters, Don McGlashan, has today announced a nationwide New Zealand tour. Performing brand new songs from his next, soon-to-be-recorded album, along with plenty of gems from his sprawling back catalogue, Don will play a string of shows with a full band comprising the mighty talents of Shayne P Carter (Dimmer, Straightjacket Fits), bassist/guitarist extraordinaire James Duncan (Dimmer, SJD, Punches) and legendary drummer/percussionist Chris O’Connor (Phoenix Foundation). “We’ll definitely be road-testing an album’s worth of new songs, plus stomping purposefully through those parts of my back catalogue that everyone can agree on.” McGlashan promises. “There’ll also be a lot of loud guitar, although Shayne is an award-winning author now, so he may just want to sit in a plush leather chair on stage, looking thoughtful and taking questions from the audience.”